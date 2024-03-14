Open Menu

6,679 Power Pilferers Nabbed In 188 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arrested 6,679 power pilferers from various parts of its region during 188 days of ongoing anti-power-theft campaign.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that anti-power-theft drive was initiated on Sept 7, 2023 and during this campaign, FESCO teams nabbed 6,679 power pilferers and imposed a total fine of Rs 715.4 million under detection bills of 15.884 million units.

He said that the FESCO nabbed 6289 domestic consumers while stealing electricity whereas 199 commercial, 172 agricultural and 19 industrial connection holders were involved in power pilferage.

He said that the police so far arrested 5296 electricity thieves and registered 6615 cases against them besides recovering Rs.504.6 million from the power pilferers, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that the FESCO teams nabbed 27 power pilferers during last 24 hours and imposed a fine of Rs.2.337 million under detection bill of 63,000.

