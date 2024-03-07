Open Menu

66th Annual Flower Exhibition On March 8-9

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 10:53 PM

The MirpurKhas district administration announced the much-anticipated two-day 66th annual flower exhibition, scheduled to take place at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in Gulistan Municipality on March 8 and 9

The grand inauguration is slated for March 8 at 10 am, promising a vibrant display of nature's beauty and horticultural marvels.

In addition to the enchanting floral showcase, an engaging mushaira will be held at the Arts Council Hall at 8 o'clock, offering a delightful cultural experience for attendees.

Furthermore, the concluding of the event will feature a prize distribution ceremony at Gulistan Baldia Park on March 9 at 7pm, adding an air of festivity and celebration to the occasion.

The exhibition promises to be a captivating affair, drawing flower enthusiasts, nature lovers, and the community at large to partake in a celebration of botanical wonders and artistic expression.

