66th Annual Flower Exhibition On March 8-9
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 10:53 PM
The MirpurKhas district administration announced the much-anticipated two-day 66th annual flower exhibition, scheduled to take place at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in Gulistan Municipality on March 8 and 9
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The MirpurKhas district administration announced the much-anticipated two-day 66th annual flower exhibition, scheduled to take place at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in Gulistan Municipality on March 8 and 9.
The grand inauguration is slated for March 8 at 10 am, promising a vibrant display of nature's beauty and horticultural marvels.
In addition to the enchanting floral showcase, an engaging mushaira will be held at the Arts Council Hall at 8 o'clock, offering a delightful cultural experience for attendees.
Furthermore, the concluding of the event will feature a prize distribution ceremony at Gulistan Baldia Park on March 9 at 7pm, adding an air of festivity and celebration to the occasion.
The exhibition promises to be a captivating affair, drawing flower enthusiasts, nature lovers, and the community at large to partake in a celebration of botanical wonders and artistic expression.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti
CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance
Four arrested for gambling near River Haro
Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..
Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches
Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed
7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized
IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team
Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference
CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology
Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti5 minutes ago
-
CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance6 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for gambling near River Haro8 minutes ago
-
Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable communities23 minutes ago
-
Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City3 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed3 minutes ago
-
7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized3 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team3 minutes ago
-
Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference3 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH committed to creating safe working environments for women3 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology3 minutes ago
-
Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony3 minutes ago