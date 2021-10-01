UrduPoint.com

679,037 People Vaccinated Across Punjab In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:30 PM

679,037 people vaccinated across Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch told media here Friday that currently a total of 636 anti-corona vaccination centers were operating in the province.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 679,037 people across Punjab had been vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated persons to 46,423,432. While 38,958 people vaccinated in Lahore during last 24 hours and total of 6,114,273 vaccinated against coronavirus in Lahore, he added.

During last 24 hours 574 new cases were reported from Punjab and a total number of cases had reached 431,667. Besides, 401,758 patients had fully recovered in the province.

In recent 24 hours, 20 deaths including four in Lahore reported across Punjab which had total corona-related death toll of 12,634, he said.

During the last 24 hours, 18,966 tests were conducted making a total of 7,380,929 tests, he informed.

P&SHD Secretary said that during last 24 hours, 303 positive cases reported in Lahore, 47 in Multan, 35 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Faisalabad, 18 in Sargodha, 16 in Pakpattan and 15 in Bahawalpur, 13 in Kasur, 9 in Sahiwal, 8 each in Okara and Sheikhupura, 7 in Sialkot, 6 each in Bhakkar, Layyah, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan, each 5 in Mianwali and Muzafargarh, 4 each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh, and 3 each in Chakwal and Jehlum.

Overall positivity rate of COVID-19 recorded at 3 per cent across the province, while 5.8 per cent in Lahore, 2.8 per cent in Rawalpindi, 4.2 per cent in Faisalabad, 4.1 per cent in Multan and 2.5 per cent in Gujranwala, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Mianwali Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

17 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

17 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Eight bills passed in the eight-days PA session: R ..

Eight bills passed in the eight-days PA session: Raja Basharat

3 minutes ago
 Govt evolves strategy to facilitate SMEs: Farrukh ..

Govt evolves strategy to facilitate SMEs: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 Georgia arrests ex-president Saakashvili: PM

Georgia arrests ex-president Saakashvili: PM

3 minutes ago
 Former Director of Moscow's Cherkizovsky Market Is ..

Former Director of Moscow's Cherkizovsky Market Ismailov Detained in Montenegro ..

14 minutes ago
 UN Sends Note Verbale to Ethiopia Mission Rejectin ..

UN Sends Note Verbale to Ethiopia Mission Rejecting Persona Non Grata Status - S ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.