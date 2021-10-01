679,037 people vaccinated across Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch told media here Friday that currently a total of 636 anti-corona vaccination centers were operating in the province.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 679,037 people across Punjab had been vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated persons to 46,423,432. While 38,958 people vaccinated in Lahore during last 24 hours and total of 6,114,273 vaccinated against coronavirus in Lahore, he added.

During last 24 hours 574 new cases were reported from Punjab and a total number of cases had reached 431,667. Besides, 401,758 patients had fully recovered in the province.

In recent 24 hours, 20 deaths including four in Lahore reported across Punjab which had total corona-related death toll of 12,634, he said.

During the last 24 hours, 18,966 tests were conducted making a total of 7,380,929 tests, he informed.

P&SHD Secretary said that during last 24 hours, 303 positive cases reported in Lahore, 47 in Multan, 35 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Faisalabad, 18 in Sargodha, 16 in Pakpattan and 15 in Bahawalpur, 13 in Kasur, 9 in Sahiwal, 8 each in Okara and Sheikhupura, 7 in Sialkot, 6 each in Bhakkar, Layyah, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan, each 5 in Mianwali and Muzafargarh, 4 each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh, and 3 each in Chakwal and Jehlum.

Overall positivity rate of COVID-19 recorded at 3 per cent across the province, while 5.8 per cent in Lahore, 2.8 per cent in Rawalpindi, 4.2 per cent in Faisalabad, 4.1 per cent in Multan and 2.5 per cent in Gujranwala, he added.