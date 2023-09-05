6th September: A significant day to pay glowing tributes to defenders of Pakistan

6th September 1965 is a significant day in the history of Pakistan as 58 years ago on this day, the brave soldiers of Pakistan had destroyed the nefarious designs of the enemy and succeeded in capturing over 1600 kilometers of areas of India

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):6th September 1965 is a significant day in the history of Pakistan as 58 years ago on this day, the brave soldiers of Pakistan had destroyed the nefarious designs of the enemy and succeeded in capturing over 1600 kilometers of areas of India.

Senior Defense Analyst and former Security Law and Order Erstwhile Fata (Now Merged Areas), Brigadier (Retd) Mehmood Shah said that Pakistan's security forces had occupied over 1,600 kilometers of Indian territory during 65 war and was in strong position to capture Dehli if the imposed war continued for few more days.

"The morale of Indian troops was completely shattered during 65 war. Pakistani forces had reached up to Sutlaj river's bridge in India and could easily occupy Dehli if the war imposed on us by India continued for two more days as PAF and Pakistan Artillery had broken back of the enemy." He said most of the enemy officers of 65 War had served with Pakistani commanders during Second World War �II and the latter knew about the so-called fighting abilities and skills of the former that helped us to frustrate their evil designs Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam popularly known as M.M. Alam shot down two enemy hunter aircraft and damaged three others on 6th September 1965 and destroyed five more enemy hunter aircraft in less than a minute on September 7th which was unprecedented in Pakistan Air Force's history.

Brigadier Mehmood said India had attacked Pakistan on September 6, 1965, in darkness without warning or declaration of war by violating all agreements, conventions and international laws.

He said the whole Pakistani nation stood up with their valiant forces against the cowardly enemy and defeated Indian forces despite limited resources.

Brigadier Mehmood said the national songs of Melody Queen, Noor Jehan had infused a new spirit of patriotism in the nation during the said war.

Meanwhile, the 58th Defense Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with great national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of all martyrs of Pakistan including the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider, who laid down lives for the defense of the country.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Upper Kohistan to South Waziristan districts, people from all 38 districts of KP including senior citizens, academics, farmers, civil society, human rights activists, military personnel, farmers, laborers and media men would present glowing tributes to all martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan, who had rendered matchless sacrifices while fighting against the enemy during 1948, 1965 and 1971 wars, 1999 Kargil conflict and war against terror.

The brave soldiers of Pakistan had destroyed the nefarious designs of the enemy in all these wars.

Civil and military officials, politicians, traders, businessmen, media men, relatives, colleagues and others would visit to the residences of martyrs and recipients of Nishan-e-Haider as mark of respect and would present glowing tributes to the defenders of Pakistan.

The main function of the day in KP would be held at Swabi district where a floral wreath would be laid at the grave of the great hero of the Kargil war, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (NH), and a salute would be presented to the celebrated officer of Pakistan Army, who embraced Shahadat near Tiger Hills at Kargil on July 5, 1999.

Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed was the first army officer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who was awarded the prestigious Nishan-e-Haider.

Rallies and walks would be held in the province to support the armed forces of Pakistan on Defence Day.

Debate and patriotic song competitions have been planned in educational institutions where student speakers would pay rich tributes to defenders of Pakistan including 65 war hero, Major Aziz Bhattai Shaheed (NH).

Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) had successfully defended the strategic BRB canal near Lahore for five days where he embraced shahadat after being hit by an enemy tank shell on September 10, 1965.

The newspapers would publish special supplements while Radio Pakistan and TV Channels would air special programs to pay rich tributes to all martyrs of 65 war.

He said Pakistan had been created after a lot of sacrifices by our forefathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and we all need to work hard tirelessly in our respective professions to make it one of the greatest countries of the world.