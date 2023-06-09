UrduPoint.com

7 Centres To Facilitate Tourists To Be Established On Eid In Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 07:09 PM

7 centres to facilitate tourists to be established on Eid in Murree

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz on Friday directed the officials to make Murree a wast free city free before Eid Ul Azha and prepare a contingency plan for the convenience of tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz on Friday directed the officials to make Murree a wast free city free before Eid Ul Azha and prepare a contingency plan for the convenience of tourists.

Presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements being made for the eid at the hill station, he said that seven facilitation centres besides a central control room would be set up to help the tourists while pamphlets would also be distributed with relevant official's contact numbers in case of emergency.

Qasim said facilitation centres would be set up at GPO Chowk, Kashmir Point, Jhika Gali, Barian, Lower Topa, Kaldana and Satra Mile.

He said that Murree was the hub of tourism and it was the responsibility of the administration to provide best kind of facilities to the visitors efficiently.

The ADCR added the tourists would also be informed about Murree weather and arrangements made by the administration through FM radio, print, electronics and social media.

Qasim said that the representatives of administrative bodies including the Murree Administration, Police, Rescue 1122, Tourism, Health Department, Civil Defense and others would be present at the facility centres to provide awareness to the tourists.

To save the tourists from rushing, a comprehensive traffic plan would also be in place to monitor the traffic flow with the help of CTV cameras.

The machinery of the highway department would also be in operational condition to deal with any emergency.

At the same time, medical staff would be available round the clock at the hospitals during eid days, he added.

