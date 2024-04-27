Anti-dengue Surveillance Geared Up
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.
In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf on Saturday visited Union Council UC-95 Gulberg, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue preventive measures. He checked houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima visited UC-52 to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings. She also assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and instructed the area in-charges to complete their task in accordance with the micro plan.
She directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.
Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zenab Tahir inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-122 and reviewed the dengue case response. She visited the houses of dengue patients and inquired about their health and dengue teams response.
All other assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider has appealed to the citizens to keep their surroundings clean and fresh to avoid dengue fever. People are requested not to let rainwater stand anywhere, she added.
Recent Stories
New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEF confirms timely payments to partners up to February6 minutes ago
-
University of Education, Attock campus honors 356 graduates16 minutes ago
-
Training woksp on prevention of drug addiction among students held16 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 378 connections of defaulters26 minutes ago
-
Senate chairman emphasizes economic cooperation, regional connectivity for sustainable peace26 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed26 minutes ago
-
Picnic spot to be built along River Indus: DC Dera26 minutes ago
-
KP CM's aide grieved over martyrdom of three family members in lighten strike36 minutes ago
-
39 arrested for roti, naan overcharging36 minutes ago
-
Leadership in Resuscitation course concludes36 minutes ago
-
Boy electrocuted36 minutes ago
-
Two robbers apprehended in police encounter in Karachi46 minutes ago