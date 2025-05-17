70% Of Pakistanis With Hypertension Unaware Of Disease: Health Experts
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) As the world observes World Hypertension Day on Saturday, alarming statistics reveal that nearly 70% of people suffering from hypertension in Pakistan remain unaware of their condition.
According to health experts, with approximately 5.5 million men and 5.3 million women affected, the situation has sparked concern among health professionals and departments.
Hypertension affects 18% of Pakistanis over the age of 15. The prevalence is higher in urban areas, standing at 21.6%, compared to 16.2% in rural populations.
However, only a small fraction of patients in the country have their blood pressure under control.
Health expert Dr Fazal Abbas stressed that hypertension is both preventable and treatable. "Knowing your blood pressure could be the first life-saving step."
He warned that modifiable risk factors including poor diet, inactivity, and stress continue to fuel the disease's spread.
He said regular monitoring of blood pressure and follow-up with a healthcare provider is crucial for managing hypertension.
He said effective management of hypertension can help individuals live longer and healthier lives.
He said early detection and treatment of hypertension can help prevent the development of more severe health complications.
Medical practitioner Dr Mubashar Mushtaq urged people to check their blood pressure regularly and adopt healthier lifestyles.
He said the key recommendations to prevent from the disease included reducing salt intake, maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and avoiding tobacco.
He said managing hypertension can significantly reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and other serious health problems.
This year’s World Hypertension Day is being observed under the theme: “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.” The campaign emphasizes early detection and regular monitoring as critical steps toward preventing complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that more than 1.28 billion adults worldwide, aged 30 to 79, live with hypertension — with nearly half unaware of their diagnosis. Known as the "silent killer," hypertension often presents no symptoms until it causes serious damage to vital organs.
In the WHO South-East Asia Region, hypertension affects over 294 million people.
Across Pakistan and other nations, government bodies and NGOs are organizing free screening camps, awareness walks, seminars, and social media campaigns to reach broader audiences and encourage preventive health practices.
