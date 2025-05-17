Open Menu

Nawaz Praises Pakistan Armed Forces' 'outstanding Professionalism' Against India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the country's armed forces for their "outstanding professionalism and resolute commitment" in defending Pakistan against Indian aggression.

During a meeting with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Party Leader in the Senate and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sharif also lauded the positive and constructive role of Parliament.

Nawaz emphasized that overcoming political divisions and speaking with unity for the sake of national security is a welcome development.

"This collective resolve of 240 million Pakistanis serves as a tremendous morale booster for our brave soldiers safeguarding national security," the three-time former premier added.

PML-N's Nawaz Sharif expressed profound gratitude to Almighty Allah for this victory, stating, 'We are deeply thankful to Allah for blessing us with success in this trial.”

The former premier also commended Pakistan's media for projecting an accurate narrative globally and effectively countering the adversary's false propaganda. During the meeting, Senator Irfan Siddiqui apprised the PML-N president about the parliamentary party's performance.

