Crackdown Against Illegal LPG Sellers, Five Shops Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The district administration on Saturday sealed five shops for illegally selling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Bannu Road and Dial Road.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi.
During the raid, several LPG cylinders, filling machinery and related equipment were confiscated.
Speaking to the media, Assistant Commissioner Abbasi stated that the illegal sale of LPG and on-site cylinder refilling, especially into vehicles, poses a serious threat to public safety. He reaffirmed that a complete ban is in place and strict action will continue against violators.
The authorities also reminded the public that the use of LPG cylinders in vehicles has been linked to numerous accidents and urged the citizens to avoid such hazardous practices to ensure safety.
