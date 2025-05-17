Govt Committed To Fostering Digital Ecosystem: PM
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan was committed to fostering a digital ecosystem that promoted inclusion, empowered women and left no one behind.
In a message on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025, he said, "Through targeted policies, skills development programs, and gender-sensitive digital infrastructure, we are working to ensure that women and girls can actively participate in and benefit from the digital transformation of our society."
He said, "On the occasion of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, I extend warm felicitations to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for its leadership in advancing inclusive and equitable digital development worldwide."
"This year's theme, "Why Gender Equality in Digital Transformation Matters" served as an urgent call to action: to ensure that the benefits of technological progress were shared equally by all members of society, he said adding Pakistan made remarkable progress in narrowing the gender digital divide.
In 2024-2025, eight million more women gained mobile internet access, reducing the gender gap from 38% to 25% ; the highest improvement globally, led by rural women.
The prime minister said these gains were part of Pakistan's broader digital transformation. "We have crossed 200 million telecom subscriptions, 150 million broadband users, and 2 million FTTH connections; while our mobile manufacturing grew by 47.46%, and international connectivity was boosted through high-capacity submarine cables.
"Today, Pakistan's mobile ecosystem contributes $16.7 billion to the economy," he added.
He said, "On this important day, I call on all stakeholders to champion gender-responsive digital transformation and continue building an inclusive and empowered digital Pakistan."
Recent Stories
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSDO applauds passage of child marriages restraint bill by National Assembly51 seconds ago
-
70% of Pakistanis with hypertension unaware of disease: Health experts53 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to fostering digital ecosystem: PM56 seconds ago
-
Nutrition International organize training workshop11 minutes ago
-
One killed in truck, motorcycle collision in D IKhan11 minutes ago
-
Nawaz praises Pakistan Armed Forces' 'outstanding professionalism' against India11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz’s defamation suit against PTI founder adjourned until May 2411 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI,RDF jointly organize Bachat Bazar at Expo Centre11 minutes ago
-
'Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program' from May 23 to 2521 minutes ago
-
9 held in anti-narcotics, arms operation41 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against illegal LPG sellers, five shops sealed51 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated by ICT Police at F-9 park51 minutes ago