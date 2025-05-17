Open Menu

Govt Committed To Fostering Digital Ecosystem: PM

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Govt committed to fostering digital ecosystem: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan was committed to fostering a digital ecosystem that promoted inclusion, empowered women and left no one behind.

In a message on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025, he said, "Through targeted policies, skills development programs, and gender-sensitive digital infrastructure, we are working to ensure that women and girls can actively participate in and benefit from the digital transformation of our society."

He said, "On the occasion of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, I extend warm felicitations to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for its leadership in advancing inclusive and equitable digital development worldwide."

"This year's theme, "Why Gender Equality in Digital Transformation Matters" served as an urgent call to action: to ensure that the benefits of technological progress were shared equally by all members of society, he said adding Pakistan made remarkable progress in narrowing the gender digital divide.

In 2024-2025, eight million more women gained mobile internet access, reducing the gender gap from 38% to 25% ; the highest improvement globally, led by rural women.

The prime minister said these gains were part of Pakistan's broader digital transformation. "We have crossed 200 million telecom subscriptions, 150 million broadband users, and 2 million FTTH connections; while our mobile manufacturing grew by 47.46%, and international connectivity was boosted through high-capacity submarine cables.

"Today, Pakistan's mobile ecosystem contributes $16.7 billion to the economy," he added.

He said, "On this important day, I call on all stakeholders to champion gender-responsive digital transformation and continue building an inclusive and empowered digital Pakistan."

Recent Stories

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

1 hour ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

10 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan