Govt committed to fostering digital ecosystem: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan was committed to fostering a digital ecosystem that promoted inclusion, empowered women and left no one behind.

In a message on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025, he said, "Through targeted policies, skills development programs, and gender-sensitive digital infrastructure, we are working to ensure that women and girls can actively participate in and benefit from the digital transformation of our society."

He said, "On the occasion of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, I extend warm felicitations to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for its leadership in advancing inclusive and equitable digital development worldwide."

"This year's theme, "Why Gender Equality in Digital Transformation Matters" served as an urgent call to action: to ensure that the benefits of technological progress were shared equally by all members of society, he said adding Pakistan made remarkable progress in narrowing the gender digital divide.

In 2024-2025, eight million more women gained mobile internet access, reducing the gender gap from 38% to 25% ; the highest improvement globally, led by rural women.

The prime minister said these gains were part of Pakistan's broader digital transformation. "We have crossed 200 million telecom subscriptions, 150 million broadband users, and 2 million FTTH connections; while our mobile manufacturing grew by 47.46%, and international connectivity was boosted through high-capacity submarine cables.

"Today, Pakistan's mobile ecosystem contributes $16.7 billion to the economy," he added.

He said, "On this important day, I call on all stakeholders to champion gender-responsive digital transformation and continue building an inclusive and empowered digital Pakistan."