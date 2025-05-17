Nutrition International organize training workshop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The one-day training workshop organized by the international organization Nutrition International in Hyderabad.

Workshop was well attended by the owners of flour mills. The participants were trained on the fortification of wheat flour.

According to a national nutrition survey conducted in 2018, more than 50 percent of women and children under five years of age in Sindh suffer from anemia, women and children develop diseases due to iron/blood deficiency and children die during childbirth due to weakness.

According to the legal act, iron, folic acid, zinc and vitamin B-12 will be added to the wheat flour, which can compensate for the lack of blood and also reduce congenital mental diseases and weakness in children.