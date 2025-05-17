'Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program' From May 23 To 25
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Sindh Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar, has announced that the Sindh government is set to launch a three-day "Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program" in Hyderabad.
He said that the program will be held at the Sindh Museum Hyderabad from May 23 to May 25.
The Primary objective of this three days event is to empower the youth of the province in various fields and refine their skills. Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar further said that several informative and training sessions will be conducted during the Youth Empowerment Summit.
He specifically mentioned the "Youth Economic Empowerment Through Internship" session, which will guide young people on how to achieve financial stability by leveraging internship opportunities.
He said that another key session will highlight the impacts of climate change and the role of youth in addressing it.
Leadership and digital media empowerment sessions will be held to enhance young people's capabilities and train them in the effective use of digital media.
The Provincial Minister stated that the session on "Empowerment Youth, Contribution Art, Artificial Intelligence" will provide insights into youth empowerment, the importance of art in national development, and artificial intelligence.
He further said that a special Music Night and a "Creativity for Peace" session will also be organized, where the latter will give young participants the opportunity to promote messages of peace through art and other creative means.
Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar emphasized that the primary goal of this summit is to prepare the youth for future challenges and provide them with a platform to discover and enhance their hidden potential.
He expressed hope that a large number of young people from the province will participate in this significant program.
