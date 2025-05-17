Open Menu

Youm-e-Tashakur Celebrated By ICT Police At F-9 Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated by ICT Police at F-9 park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police organized a grand ceremony at F-9 Park on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur (Gratitude Day), with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi attending as the chief guest.

An official told APP on Saturday that the event was held to pay tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for their unmatched sacrifices and heroic achievements in defending the motherland. The ceremony saw participation from police personnel, Friends of Police, citizens, and a large number of students.

The IGP said the valiant contributions of the Pakistan armed forces have raised the nation’s pride and dignity. “The armed forces of Pakistan stood like a solid wall in the face of the enemy and proved to be an unbreakable shield for the country,” he said.

IG Rizvi said the triumph in the battle for truth has earned the Pakistani nation global respect and recognition.

The event also featured patriotic songs sung by children and citizens to the tunes of national melodies, adding color to the celebration.

The official told that the mounted police unit of Islamabad Police presented a ceremonial salute during the event, while candles were lit at the Martyrs’ Monument to honor the sacrifices of national heroes. Lanterns were also released into the sky, symbolizing hope and unity./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

25 minutes ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

9 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan