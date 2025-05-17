Youm-e-Tashakur Celebrated By ICT Police At F-9 Park
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police organized a grand ceremony at F-9 Park on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur (Gratitude Day), with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi attending as the chief guest.
An official told APP on Saturday that the event was held to pay tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for their unmatched sacrifices and heroic achievements in defending the motherland. The ceremony saw participation from police personnel, Friends of Police, citizens, and a large number of students.
The IGP said the valiant contributions of the Pakistan armed forces have raised the nation’s pride and dignity. “The armed forces of Pakistan stood like a solid wall in the face of the enemy and proved to be an unbreakable shield for the country,” he said.
IG Rizvi said the triumph in the battle for truth has earned the Pakistani nation global respect and recognition.
The event also featured patriotic songs sung by children and citizens to the tunes of national melodies, adding color to the celebration.
The official told that the mounted police unit of Islamabad Police presented a ceremonial salute during the event, while candles were lit at the Martyrs’ Monument to honor the sacrifices of national heroes. Lanterns were also released into the sky, symbolizing hope and unity./APP-rzr-mkz
