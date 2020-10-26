UrduPoint.com
707 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; Three Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 10,788 as 707 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Three corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 90 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 26,492 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,019 in Sindh, 8,584 in Punjab, 4,560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,990 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 501 in Balochistan, 241 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 597 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 311,075 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 328,602 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,846, Balochistan 15,810, GB 4,180, ICT 19,012, KP 39,043, Punjab 102,875 and Sindh 143,836.

About 6,739 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,598 Sindh, 2,335 in Punjab, 1,269 in KP, 212 in ICT two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 148 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 87 in AJK one of them died in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 4,290,545 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 813 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

