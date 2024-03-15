74 Pakistani companies participated in LEAP

As many as 74 Pakistani companies, with 800 delegates, participated in the LEAP 2014 event held in Riyadh

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), in collaboration with P@SHA, represented the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan (MoITT) at LEAP, said a news release received here on Friday.

The Pakistan Pavilion, occupying 162 sqm, was inaugurated by PSEB CEO Ms. Aisha Humera Moriani, P@SHA Chairman, and Ahmed Farooq, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The forum, attended by various Saudi institution officials, focused on SDAIA’s upcoming department, SCAI, and their new accelerator, GAIA.

It underscored the importance of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia collaboration and facilitated B2B engagements for potential business opportunities. Several key agreements were inked, including a P@SHA-Bahrain MOU, an equity partnership by SuperNova Solutions, a data management transformation MoU between TenX and Jazz, and an MEA region services MoU between Abacus and ELM.

Global participants had productive interactions with 34 Pakistani startups.

The event also included discussions with MCIT and ELM about the LEAP 2025 pavilion location, training programs, student exchange programs, and potential joint ventures.

SG DCO Her Excellency Ms. Deemah Al-Yahya deliberated on plans for ITCN Lahore, digital FDI, and B2B engagements. MOUs were signed by Abacus with Alif Technologies and Objects with Diamond Professional.

On LEAP’s final day, Mango Analytics, Exd, and DevGate held important meetings. The Director of BD&P - PSEB visited various country pavilions for collaboration and extended invitations for ITCN 2024 in Lahore.

This series of events marked a significant stride towards strengthening tech ties between Pakistan and other countries, fostering B2B opportunities, and paving the way for future collaborations and mutual growth.