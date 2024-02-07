8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote

Out of 733 inmates in Mirpurkhas Central Jail, only eight inmates requested to use their right to vote to elect their favourite candidate; however, ballot papers have not been issued to these eight inmates

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Out of 733 inmates in Mirpurkhas Central Jail, only eight inmates requested to use their right to vote to elect their favourite candidate; however, ballot papers have not been issued to these eight inmates.

The Constitution of Pakistan provides the right to vote to every citizen, and to exercise this right, eight convicted prisoners of Mirpurkhas Jail requested the Superintendent of Jail to vote by postal ballot in January last month.

Among these prisoners, Mehboob Alam Rajput was at NA 207 and PS 36 of Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Hasan Chachar at NA 214 and PS 53 of Tharparkar, Valhu Bheel at NA 215 and PS 54 of Tharparkar, Ijaz Ali Brohi on NA 196 and PS 14 of Qamber Shahdadkot, Muhammad Hashim Bhangwar on NA 210 and PS 44 of Sanghar, Abdul Razzaq Bhangwar on NA 207 and PS 37 of Shaheed Benazirabad, Noor Ahmad Chandio applied to the Superintendent Jail for voting in NA 213 and PS 51 of Umerkot constituency, and Asghar Ali Arain in NA 215 and PS 49 of Umerkot constituency.

Any prisoner who is Pakistani and aged 18 years or older can cast his or her vote by postal ballot.

