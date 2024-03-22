80 Arrested For Extracting Gold From River Indus
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) In a crackdown on Friday, the Kohat Police has arrested 80 persons for extracting gold from Indus River.
According to police, 80 people who were extracting gold illegally were arrested during operations. Machinery and other equipment used in mining were also seized.
The action was taken by SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain and his police team in collaboration with the Minerals Department.
