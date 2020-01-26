80 Hindu couples tie nuptial knot at mass wedding ceremony in Karachi

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Eighty Hindu couples were witnessed tying their nuptial knots during the 13th mass wedding ceremony organised by the Pakistan Hindu Council here on Sunday evening.

The ambiance wore a festive look while joy was written large on the faces of the decked up brides and the well dressed grooms escorted by equally excited parents, relatives and friends.

The venue extensively decorated to mark the occasion was almost full to capacity with many invited guests ensuring their presence to see for themselves the rituals, otherwise watched by them in movies only Presence of large number of community members, reaching the site from cites and towns other than Karachi, was turned all the more exceptional with the presence of sizable number of guests representing the Muslim and christian communities.

"We are here to extend our west wishes to the newly wedded," said Ahmed Ali, the next door neighbor of the groom, Preetam, a resident of Ranchore Line.

PTI MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, the man behind the initiative, talking to APP said idea is to facilitate couples, unable to arrange by themselves the ceremony, involving extensive rituals, due to resource constraints.

"The most righteous act is to help couples who cannot afford extravagant wedding ceremonies required to tie the knot," he said mentioning that like any other religion marriage is an important component of dharam (religious duty) and also an essential pillar of the Hindu family system.

According to the MNA a clear message is also communicated to the international community that Hindus in Pakistan have equal religious, social and political rights as any other community.

Referring to active participation of members from other communities in the ceremony, he said this also demonstrated that a vast majority of Pakistanis believe in the principles of tolerance, diversity and interfaith harmony.

President, Pakistan Hindu Council, Gopal Kamuani said the organization is actively engaged in upliftment of the Sindh based community and that mass wedding, over the years, has assumed tremendous importance and a community requirement too.

"It is largely the parents of the would be couples who approach us themselves for the arrangement," he said.

"Their applications are thoroughly scrutinized ensuring age of the would be couples as well status so that only deservants are served," said Kamuani mentioning that NICs are prerequisite so as to avoid any under age marriage.

Eighty separate sets of dowry, each comprising crockery, electronic items, bedroom accessories, jewellery, cash and other items for daily use, were also put on display.

MPA Mangla Sharma of Muttahida Qaumi Movement also among the guests appreciated that the support would definitely help the couples start their married life with essential support.

Community members on the occasion also acknowledged assistance extended by different organisations and individuals for the much cherished cause.

Parshotam Ramani, actively involved in organizing the almost day long ceremony, felicitating the young couples for starting new phase of life, said 20 other couples from remote parts of the province will be provided with similar assistance in next few days time.

Of the 80 couples at the Sunday's combined marriage ceremony, 14 were from Karachi wile remaining were from other different districts of the province, said Ramani that was also further confirmed by Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.