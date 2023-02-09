85,216 flour bags supplied across Faisalabad division

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 85,216 wheat flour bags were supplied at 80 trucking points across Faisalabad division on Thursday.

Deputy Director food Umar Hayyat said that wheat supply was being ensured at all tehsils in the region.

He said that 33,026 bags of 10 kg flour were supplied at 20 trucking points in Faisalabad city; 7,077 at 8 points in Saddar tehsil; 3,153 the tehsil Jhumra; 4,185 in Samundri; 8,663 in Jarranwala; 4,924 in tehsil Tandlianwala.

He said that 12,828 bags were supplied at 16 points in district Toba Tek Singh; 5,900 in district Jhang and 6,300 in district Chiniot.