UrduPoint.com

85,216 Flour Bags Supplied Across Faisalabad Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

85,216 flour bags supplied across Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 85,216 wheat flour bags were supplied at 80 trucking points across Faisalabad division on Thursday.

Deputy Director food Umar Hayyat said that wheat supply was being ensured at all tehsils in the region.

He said that 33,026 bags of 10 kg flour were supplied at 20 trucking points in Faisalabad city; 7,077 at 8 points in Saddar tehsil; 3,153 the tehsil Jhumra; 4,185 in Samundri; 8,663 in Jarranwala; 4,924 in tehsil Tandlianwala.

He said that 12,828 bags were supplied at 16 points in district Toba Tek Singh; 5,900 in district Jhang and 6,300 in district Chiniot.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chiniot Jhang Tandlianwala Saddar All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

17 minutes ago
 "Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.