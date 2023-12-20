9 Christmas bazaars in Faisalabad district from Dec 21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The district administration has set up nine Christmas bazaars in different areas of the district to facilitate the Christian community for shopping, especially essential items at discounted rates, ahead of their religious festival Christmas, being celebrated on December 25.

The bazaars will become functional from Thursday, December 21, which will remain open daily from 9a.m. to 5p.m. till December 24.

The bazaars have been set up in St Anthony's school, Model Town Christian Town Eidgah Road, Waraspura Pento Ground, Isanagari Ghulam Muhammadabad, Nusrat Colony near Shadab Colony, Khurrianwala Chowk Jaranwala Road, Old Tanga Stand near Fire Brigade Office Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road Chak Jhamra, Sahulat Bazaar Gojra Road, Samandri and Christian Colony, Shamsabad, Tandlianwala.

The essential items including meat, poultry, flour, sugar, ghee would be available in bazaars at discounted rates to Christian community.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and District Officer Industries have been appointed focal persons to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in abundance in the Christmas bazaars.