Open Menu

9 Christmas Bazaars In Faisalabad District From Dec 21

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 04:00 PM

9 Christmas bazaars in Faisalabad district from Dec 21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The district administration has set up nine Christmas bazaars in different areas of the district to facilitate the Christian community for shopping, especially essential items at discounted rates, ahead of their religious festival Christmas, being celebrated on December 25.

The bazaars will become functional from Thursday, December 21, which will remain open daily from 9a.m. to 5p.m. till December 24.

The bazaars have been set up in St Anthony's school, Model Town Christian Town Eidgah Road, Waraspura Pento Ground, Isanagari Ghulam Muhammadabad, Nusrat Colony near Shadab Colony, Khurrianwala Chowk Jaranwala Road, Old Tanga Stand near Fire Brigade Office Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road Chak Jhamra, Sahulat Bazaar Gojra Road, Samandri and Christian Colony, Shamsabad, Tandlianwala.

The essential items including meat, poultry, flour, sugar, ghee would be available in bazaars at discounted rates to Christian community.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and District Officer Industries have been appointed focal persons to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in abundance in the Christmas bazaars.

Related Topics

Fire Water Christmas Road Chiniot Tanga Jaranwala Gojra Tandlianwala December Christian From Flour

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Te ..

Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Test rankings

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

2 hours ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

3 hours ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

5 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

5 hours ago
PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

16 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

16 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan