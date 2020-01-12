UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

90,000 Consumer Gets Full Gas Pressure: SNGPL

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

90,000 consumer gets full gas pressure: SNGPL

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Javed Khan claimed that 90,000 consumers have been get rid of gas shortage and are getting regular gas supply without any interruption.

Talking to APP, the Regional Manager said that the residents of Hazara Colony, Mohan pura, Akal Garh, Dhoke Mangtal and Ratta, Raja Bazaar, Bahbara Bazaar, Bani, Kartarpura, Waris Khan and other localities are now getting full gas pressure due to installation of new Town board Stations (TBS) as the areas were facing acute gas shortage for the last 17 years.

He claimed that now mostly affected areas are getting regular supply without any interruption due to the strenuous efforts of the department.

He was informed that 8.6 kilometer pipeline at Waris Khan, Murree road has been made operational. Similarly, 1700 meter gas pipeline is being laid in the areas including Gharebabad, Dhoke Paharian, Rehmatabad, Dhoke Munshi and Dhoke Banars.

He said the construction work would be completed with in stipulated time. Javed Khan said efforts are underway to make sure regular supply of gas in these areas including Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Dhamyal, Groti and Kamalabad.

He said 1600 meter long gas pipeline is being laid in the area of Shakiral and the work is in progress to address the issue.

After the completion of the project, the gas pressure would be improved in the areas including Khurrum colony, Jaz Ground, Muslim Town and Sadiqabad, he added.

He said a new gas pipeline of 10.6 kilometer would be laid from Rawat to Soan pull. Similarly, from Lalkurti to Adiala, a 17.6 kilometer gas pipeline would be laid.

After the completion of project, cantt areas including katchery chowk, Lalkurti, Morgah, Kota Kallan, New lala Zar, lala zar, Mubarrak Line, Tulsa road, Sher Zaman, Dhamyal, Chungi no 22, Gorukpur, Ali Town and adjacent localities would be able to get better gas pressure.

/778

Related Topics

Shortage Murree Road Bani Kota Sadiqabad Progress Tulsa South African Rand Gas Muslim From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles new Sultan of Oman

16 minutes ago

US committed to regional political stability, ener ..

46 minutes ago

New Indonesian Embassy inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 gener ..

2 hours ago

Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be p ..

2 hours ago

AIM 2020 organises competitions in 72 countries to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.