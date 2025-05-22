Open Menu

905 Booked Over Violation Of Tenancy Act During 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The police have booked 905 people on charge of violating Tenancy Act during 2025.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police had launched a crackdown against violators of Tenancy Act to ensure public safety and curb unlawful residential arrangements.

During this drive, the police booked 905 individuals during 2025, he said, adding that 206 people were apprehended during May this alone over their failure to register tenant information as required under the law.

He said that Tenancy Act mandates the documentation and verification of tenant data. It is imperative for maintaining urban security and preventing criminal or subversive activities.

Failure to comply Tenancy Act not only undermines the law but also poses serious risks to public safety, he added.

He said that Tenancy Act is enforced to safeguard the citizens from security threats and potential terrorist activities as protection of life and property of the masses is top priority of the police.

He urged the landlords and property managers to fulfill their legal obligations by registering tenant details immediately with the nearest police station as the ongoing crackdown is expected to continue in the coming days with zero-tolerance policy for non-compliance.

