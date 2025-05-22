Two illegal commercial buildings sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed two illegal commercial buildings during a special crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Director General MDA, Rana Saleem Ahmed, the enforcement team launched a crackdown against commercial buildings without proper map permission.

The team sealed an under construction commercial building at Hamidpur Kanora and another under construction plaza at Multan bypass road.

Meanwhile, the team also removed encroachment and demolished various illegal constructions during operation at Bahawalpur bypass Chowk, Qasimpur Colony, BCG Chowk and adjacent areas.

The DG MDA has directed teams to continue crackdown on daily basis to remove encroachment in order to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.