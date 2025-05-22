ATC records statements against PTI leaders in May 9 violence cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded the statements of prosecution witnesses in three separate cases related to the May 9 riots, involving senior leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and other detained party leaders were presented. Several co-accused, out on bail, including Aliya Hamza, also appeared before the court.

During the hearing, two prosecution witnesses testified in a case concerning the torching of a container near National Park, Gulberg.

Another witness recorded a statement in a separate case involving the burning of police vehicles in the same locality. The witnesses also appeared for testimony in a third case regarding the arson attack on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office.

Defense counsels Rana Mudasar Umar and Malik Burhan Moazzam cross-examined all prosecution witnesses presented during the session.

The court adjourned further proceedings in all three cases until May 26.