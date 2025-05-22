Punjab Govt Launching Revolutionary Health Projects: Kh Salman
Published May 22, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the provincial government is launching several revolutionary health projects to uplift the healthcare system across the province.
He made these remarks while addressing the 7th convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) as the chief guest on Thursday.
The minister said that the graduating students of FJMU have acquired modern medical education and exceptional skills, making them the bright future of Pakistan. He praised the university’s highly professional faculty for their role in shaping competent healthcare professionals.
He highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has initiated several flagship programs to improve healthcare delivery. These include the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Dialysis Program, and the Special Initiative for Transplant Program. Additionally, state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology are being established in Lahore and Sargodha, while Asia’s largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is under construction in Lahore.
Khawaja Salman Rafique added that Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) are also being upgraded, and the number of seats for postgraduates has been increased under the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.
Referring to the recent tragedies in Bahawalpur and Gujrat, the minister recounted the distressing moments between May 6 and 7 when, according to him, “cruel India” subjected innocent civilians in Bahawalpur to violence. He praised the efforts of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and rescue workers for their immediate response and tireless service.
He reminded the audience that the medical profession holds great respect and that serving humanity is a noble calling. He congratulated the graduating and postgraduate students, as well as their parents, on this significant achievement.
The ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, as guest of honor. A tribute was paid to the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Armed Forces at the beginning of the convocation.
Principal Professor Abdul Hameed administered the oath to undergraduate students, while Registrar Professor Muhammad Nadeem led the oath-taking for postgraduate students. A total of 302 degrees were conferred, including 288 to undergraduate and 14 to postgraduate students. Dr. Rabab Pervez was declared the best graduate of the 2018–2023 session.
FJMU Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal shared that over 15,000 graduates of the university are serving globally, with more than 800 working in the United States alone. He paid tribute to Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir for his leadership and service.
Honorary shields were presented to Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Professor Mahmood Ayaz. Other notable attendees included MNA Aamir Gopal, Major General (retd) Salman Ali, and senior medical professionals from various institutions.
Gold medals were awarded to Dr. Rabab Pervez, Dr. Raiha Yasir, Dr. Aliza Omar, Dr. Kainat Batool, Dr. Aniqa Waqar, Dr. Noor Maryam, Dr. Syeda Alina Zahra, Dr. Azkay Izhar, and Dr. Maryam Fatima for outstanding academic performance.
