Open Menu

LHC Disposes Of Petition Against Shooting Of Stray Dogs After Policy Assurance

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 09:10 PM

LHC disposes of petition against shooting of stray dogs after policy assurance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition challenging the alleged illegal killing of stray dogs by shooting, following an assurance from the City District Government that actions are being taken in accordance with official policy.

Justice Shahid Karim presided over the hearing of the petition filed by Airaj Hassan and others. The petitioners argued that stray dogs across the Lahore Division were being exterminated unlawfully, despite the existence of a policy aimed at controlling their population through vaccination and sterilization.

The petition claimed that over 1,000 stray dogs had been shot dead over the past two weeks, and urged the court to ensure proper implementation of the Animal Birth Control Policy rather than resorting to mass culling.

During the proceedings, the City District Government’s counsel, Mian Iftikhar, assured the court that stray dogs were being handled strictly in line with the officially approved policy.

In light of this assurance, the court disposed of the petition and directed authorities to strictly comply with the existing policy on the euthanasia and control of stray dogs.

Recent Stories

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

12 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

12 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

12 minutes ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

26 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

27 minutes ago
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting a ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..

42 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhib ..

Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum

42 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Foot ..

Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation

42 minutes ago
 UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees ..

UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington

57 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials ..

Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperati ..

57 minutes ago
 ADNOC’s suppliers commit to invest AED3 billion ..

ADNOC’s suppliers commit to invest AED3 billion in manufacturing facilities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan