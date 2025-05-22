LHC disposes of petition against shooting of stray dogs after policy assurance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition challenging the alleged illegal killing of stray dogs by shooting, following an assurance from the City District Government that actions are being taken in accordance with official policy.

Justice Shahid Karim presided over the hearing of the petition filed by Airaj Hassan and others. The petitioners argued that stray dogs across the Lahore Division were being exterminated unlawfully, despite the existence of a policy aimed at controlling their population through vaccination and sterilization.

The petition claimed that over 1,000 stray dogs had been shot dead over the past two weeks, and urged the court to ensure proper implementation of the Animal Birth Control Policy rather than resorting to mass culling.

During the proceedings, the City District Government’s counsel, Mian Iftikhar, assured the court that stray dogs were being handled strictly in line with the officially approved policy.

In light of this assurance, the court disposed of the petition and directed authorities to strictly comply with the existing policy on the euthanasia and control of stray dogs.