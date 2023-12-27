969 accused arrested, 218 cases registered in anti-encroachment operations

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Police's ongoing anti-encroachment operations resulted in the registration of 218 cases and apprehension of 969 accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Police's ongoing anti-encroachment operations resulted in the registration of 218 cases and apprehension of 969 accused.

He stated that 29 cases were registered in City Division, 29 in Cantt, 10 in Civil Lines, 28 in Sadar, 107 in Iqbal Town, and 15 in Model Town. Correspondingly, 216 individuals were arrested in City Division, 231 in Cantt, 73 in Civil Lines, 144 in Sadar, 211 in Iqbal Town, and 33 in Model Town.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana affirmed Lahore Police's wholehearted support to the district government's concerted effort to eradicate encroachments.

The anti-encroachment operations are being conducted impartially across the city's six divisions. In addition to removing encroachments, legal action is being taken against illegal occupants during the operation, he added.

He emphasized the importance of responsible citizenship, urging people to refrain from encroachment. The CCPO underscored that encroachments not only disrupt public order but also mar the urban landscape. The removal of encroachments is expected to enhance traffic flow and contribute to the overall aesthetic improvement of the city, he added.