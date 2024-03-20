Open Menu

9th Class First Annual Examination 2024 Commences In Rwp Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The 9th class first annual examination 2024 commenced on Wednesday in Rawalpindi Division and the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) has finalized all the arrangements for the exams, said Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui.

He informed that the roll number slips of all the private candidates had been uploaded on the website of the board www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk and also sent to the addresses given on the admission forms of the candidates.

The roll number slips of the regular candidates had also been uploaded on the portals of their institutions, he said.

All the regular candidates should collect their roll number slips from their institutions, he said adding, 406 examination centers had been set up for the Ninth First Annual Examination 2024.

Foolproof, effective, and comprehensive arrangements had been made for the exams, he added.

According to a RBISE spokesman, the Chairman Education Board, Rawalpindi Mohammad Adnan Khan, Controller of Examinations Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui, and other board officers were conducting surprise raids on a daily basis across the division and checking the first annual 2024 matriculation examination centers.

The Chairman Education Board said that all possible steps were being taken to take strict action in accordance with the law against the Boti mafia.

The Chairman said that the examination staff was performing their duties with dedication and commitment.

Some elements along with the boti mafia were active in making false propaganda against the board but the board management would not allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that all the examination centers were being monitored by the District Vigilance Committee, mobile inspectors, and also by the Special Branch.

In the light of the reports of the Special Branch, strict actions were being taken against the Boti mafia, he added.

