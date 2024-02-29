9th Lyallpur Art, Literature & Spring Festival from Mar 1

The 9th Lyallpur Art & Literature and Spring Festival will commence from March 1, under the auspices of The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The 9th Lyallpur Art & Literature and Spring Festival will commence from March 1, under the auspices of The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

The attractive features of the literary festival are Qawwali Night, musical concert, theme dinner, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, character costume competition, business Ideas Competition and Startup Expo, Police Making Workshop & Competition, Agri Media Fest, Qissah, War of Minds, Virsa Music Fest, Radio Buzz, Punjabi Natara, Parliamentary Debating Championship and Bilingual Declamation.

The spring festival has the features of agri exhibition, flower and landscape exhibition, Lyallpur art and literature festival, tent pegging, PKNC food and nutrition mela, fancy bird show, buffaloes milk and beauty competition, sports competition, book fair, greyhound race, mares beauty contest, dog show and others.