Abbasi Appeals Senate Chairman For Sending Disqualification Reference To ECP Against Shaukat Tarin

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi here on Tuesday appealed to the Senate Chairman to send a disqualification reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin for violating the oath

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, he also asked the speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for action against the former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri for violating the constitution.

The minister said that former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir had also admitted that due to affiliation with PTI he can't issue a ruling against his party and its chairman so "I demanded action against him also.

" He said that the former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had compromised security, integrity and financial health of the country by sabotaging the International Monitoring Funds (IMF).

He said that policies of the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf government have pushed the country into a Sri Lanka like situation, but due to efforts of the coalition government, the danger of bankruptcy of the country had been avoided.

The minister also strongly condemned Khyber Pakhtunkhwan's police action against peaceful protests of teachers in front of the Provincial Assembly. He demanded the provincial government to solvethe issues of teachers.

