ABC Cables Being Installed In Electricity Theft Prone Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ABC cables being installed in electricity theft prone areas

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal government continues to assist all power distribution companies (DISCOs) financially to improve its infrastructure and Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) were now being installed in theft prone areas to counter direct hooking as well as for ensuring safety.

Official sources told APP here that in narrow streets where cables could not be secured properly, 4-core cables were being installed after removal of individual cables.

They said service cables from pole to meter in most of the urban areas were in good working conditions to limit the theft and losses within permissible limits.

Moreover, as per law, independent cables were installed to each / individual connection.

DISCOs were focusing to properly secure and improve the distribution system cables, they said.

They said DISCOs were trying their utmost to rectify service cables from poles to meters by utilizing the funds/ resources, on top priority basis, as-the same also helped in controlling the line losses and theft of electricity especially in residential areas.

They said DISCOs were cognizant of the problem and due to financial limitations progress was slow.

However, funds for rectification of such problems were provided by DISCOs and where necessary, the federal government also provided support to them.

