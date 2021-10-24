UrduPoint.com

Abducted Shopkeeper Recovered, Accused Arrested

Sun 24th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The police have arrested three abductors and recovered a shopkeeper safely from them.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that 27-year-old Abdur Rehman of Chak No 203-RB Malikpur was abducted for ransom from his shop situated in Millat Chowk. The abductors had demanded Rs 300,000 as ransom for his release.

The police, after registering a case, started investigation.

With the help of relatives of abductee Abdur Rehman, the police called the accused in Taj Colony Sargodha Road for payment of ransom money.

When the accused reached at the site, the police conducted a successful raid and overpowered three abductors including Asad Awan, Malik Amir Sohail and Khalid.

The police also recovered the abductee shopkeeper from their custody safely and sent the accused behind the bars, the police spokesman added.

