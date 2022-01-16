Abdullah Gul calls Muslims countries to initiate urgent aid for Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Hamid Gul on Sunday urged the entire comity of Muslims nations to come forward and initiate urgent aid for Afghanistan facing worst humanitarian crisis amid freezing cold weather.

The TJP chair had an important meeting with Afghan Ambassador Sardar Ahmad Khan Shakib in which the current situation in Afghanistan was discussed, said a news release.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Abdullah Gul said that at present the temperature in Afghanistan has dropped below freezing point which was worrisome as due to blockade of banking system the Afghans were living a miserable life.

"The so-called pioneers of the human rights have frozen $9.5 billion of the Afghan nation, which is a gross violation of human rights." He said that the government of Ashraf Ghani who got 2 million votes was recognized but why the government of those with whom the whole Afghan nation was standing was not being recognized.

He said that as promised, the Taliban government had controlled any hostile activity from their soil against any country.

Abdullah Gul added that all tribes and parties were currently represented in the Taliban's interim government.

He concluded that the Islamic countries should not remain silent on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.