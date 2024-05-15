Absconders Among 7 Held; Arms, Drugs Recovered In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Dera police on Wednesday arrested seven outlaws including absconders and recovered arms as well as drugs from their possession here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab police station.
According to the police spokesman, the district police following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood have tightened a noose around criminal elements in the district.
He said a team of Shaheed Nawab police station led by Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Paharpur Circle Syed Saghir Abbas Gilani along with Station House Officer (SHO) Sheikh Muhammad Bilal arrested two absconders named Inam Ullah son of Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Ali son of Abu Khan while another accused Muhammad Suleman son of Muhammad Jan was also arrested.
The same police arrested Niaz Ali son of Muhammad Ali along with a 30-bore pistol, Muhammad Suleman son of Qaizar Khan with 86 grams of Ice drug, Gulrez son of Muhammad Akbar with 86 grams of Ice drug, Muahmmad Noman son of Pir Muhammad with 1000 grams of Cannabis and 75 grams of Ice.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.
