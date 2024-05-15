Open Menu

Absconders Among 7 Held; Arms, Drugs Recovered In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Absconders among 7 held; arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Dera police on Wednesday arrested seven outlaws including absconders and recovered arms as well as drugs from their possession here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab police station.

According to the police spokesman, the district police following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood have tightened a noose around criminal elements in the district.

He said a team of Shaheed Nawab police station led by Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Paharpur Circle Syed Saghir Abbas Gilani along with Station House Officer (SHO) Sheikh Muhammad Bilal arrested two absconders named Inam Ullah son of Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Ali son of Abu Khan while another accused Muhammad Suleman son of Muhammad Jan was also arrested.

The same police arrested Niaz Ali son of Muhammad Ali along with a 30-bore pistol, Muhammad Suleman son of Qaizar Khan with 86 grams of Ice drug, Gulrez son of Muhammad Akbar with 86 grams of Ice drug, Muahmmad Noman son of Pir Muhammad with 1000 grams of Cannabis and 75 grams of Ice.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Drugs Nasir Same Circle Muhammad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

2 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

3 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

3 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

8 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

16 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

17 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

17 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan