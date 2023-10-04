AC Adenzai inspects 19 milk shops

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Inspected 19 milk shops along with the officials of the Livestock Department Adenzai, Dir Lower on Wednesday and found milk safe for human consumption.

Talking to media men AC said following public complaints of milk contamination raids were conducted on shops in Chakdara, Gulabad, and Ramora.

The tests were conducted to find out the use of surf, formalin, and other chemicals but no evidence of chemicals was found in any milk shop. However, a high amount of water was found in the milk of some of the shops, for which they were fined.

