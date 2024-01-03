Open Menu

AC Cracks Down On Overpricing In Potohar Division Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) In a proactive action directed by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner Potohar Nahel Hafiz on Tuesday undertook a field visit to address rising concerns about overcharging in the subdivision.

Taking the bull by the horns, the AC, as part of an ongoing crackdown against price hikes and encroachments, made surprise visits to various areas within the Potohar subdivision, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said. He said that the objective was clear – ensuring fair pricing and combating any attempts at exploitation in local markets.

One of the immediate actions taken by the AC involved displaying a rate list in the vegetable market. This straightforward approach aimed to set transparent standards for pricing. During the inspection, it was revealed that some vendors were flouting these standards by overcharging unsuspecting customers.

He further said, in a no-nonsense move, the AC swiftly apprehended four individuals involved in the overpricing scheme.

These culprits were promptly handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings.

However, it wasn't just about making arrests. The AC also issued stern warnings to other market participants found violating the established price regulations. This step served as a clear signal that any attempts to exploit consumers would not be tolerated.

This operation against price hikes, encroachments, and related issues isn't a one-time event. Instead, it is an ongoing, daily effort to ensure the well-being of the local community. The commitment of the authorities to maintaining fair practices in the market remains unwavering.

In essence, the Assistant Commissioner's recent actions underscore a determined stance against any attempts to manipulate prices, sending a strong message that fairness and transparency will be the norm in Potohar markets, the spokesman concluded.

