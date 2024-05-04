IKD Hayatabad Awarded ISO Certification
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Institute of Kidney Disease (IKD) Hayatabad has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001-2015 certification for successful implementation of standard health related services.
Director IKD Mazhar Khan on Saturday said that they were delighted to announce that this achievement reflected their unwavering commitment to quality healthcare services and patient satisfaction.
The audit team, following a thorough evaluation, commended the remarkable efforts and dedication of the institute management and staff in achieving this significant milestone, he said and added that it was a testament to their team's hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare delivery.
This certification underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and continual improvement in all aspects of our operations. We remain dedicated to providing exceptional care to our patients and ensuring a safe and efficient environment for our staff, Mazhar Khan said.
He said we extend our gratitude to all members of our team for their dedication and professionalism throughout this process, adding that their commitment had been instrumental in their success.
We look forward to continuing to serve our community with excellence and compassion as we strive for continual improvement in healthcare standards, he concluded.
