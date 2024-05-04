Open Menu

IKD Hayatabad Awarded ISO Certification

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

IKD Hayatabad awarded ISO certification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Institute of Kidney Disease (IKD) Hayatabad has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001-2015 certification for successful implementation of standard health related services.

Director IKD Mazhar Khan on Saturday said that they were delighted to announce that this achievement reflected their unwavering commitment to quality healthcare services and patient satisfaction.

The audit team, following a thorough evaluation, commended the remarkable efforts and dedication of the institute management and staff in achieving this significant milestone, he said and added that it was a testament to their team's hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare delivery.

This certification underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and continual improvement in all aspects of our operations. We remain dedicated to providing exceptional care to our patients and ensuring a safe and efficient environment for our staff, Mazhar Khan said.

He said we extend our gratitude to all members of our team for their dedication and professionalism throughout this process, adding that their commitment had been instrumental in their success.

We look forward to continuing to serve our community with excellence and compassion as we strive for continual improvement in healthcare standards, he concluded.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

1 hour ago
 European companies show interest in investing in P ..

European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector

2 hours ago
 Nominations for three governors'posts; check detai ..

Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here

2 hours ago
 PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

8 hours ago
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

19 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

19 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

19 hours ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

19 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

19 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan