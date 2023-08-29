Open Menu

AC Industrial Area Cracks Down On Price Hoarders

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awais Irshad Bhatti conducted a surprise inspection of shops and stalls in his respective jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awais Irshad Bhatti conducted a surprise inspection of shops and stalls in his respective jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday directed to crack down on price hoarders and ensure that the government-fixed rates are being adhered to in letter and spirit.

The AC Industrial Area inspected the shops and stalls for adherence to the rates fixed by the government, display of price lists, and enforcement of the ban on the use of polythene bags.

He also inspected the naan shops to ensure that the weight and measurement of the bread were accurate.

Three people were arrested for violating the government-fixed rates and transferred to the police station, while warnings were issued to other violators.

The Assistant Commissioner's crackdown on price hoarders is a welcome move that will help to ensure that the people of Islamabad are not exploited by unscrupulous traders.

It is also a clear message that the government is committed to providing relief to the people from the rising cost of living.

