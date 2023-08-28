AC monitors anti-dengue activity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat, Aneel Saeed on Monday inspected various locations to ensure implementation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures.

Similarly, he also conducted price checking, the usage of polythene bags without authorization, and general cleanliness, said the ICT Spokesman.

In another action, AC Awaid Irshad Bhatti continuous action against alms-seekers, and sent eight to lockup at the police station.

Likewise, the teams of the Islamabad administration took action against tinted glass vehicles at various locations to ensure law and order in the Federal capital.