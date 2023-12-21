"AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arrested"

In a proactive move to tackle rising prices, Assistant Commissioner Potohar Nahel Hafiz on Thursday took to the streets, ensuring fairness in the local markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) In a proactive move to tackle rising prices, Assistant Commissioner Potohar Nahel Hafiz on Thursday took to the streets, ensuring fairness in the local markets.

Following the Deputy Commissioner's directive, the AC Potohar, on a routine inspection, visited different areas within the Potohar subdivision, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

He said that asserting authority, the AC prominently displayed a rate list, scrutinizing prices at the vegetable market. Taking decisive action against exploitation, two individuals were apprehended for overcharging and promptly handed over to the police.

The crackdown doesn't stop there – warnings were sternly issued to others found in violation.

This signals a relentless daily operation against issues like price hikes and encroachments, showcasing the administration's unwavering commitment to maintaining order and fairness.

A resident Atta Ur Rehman Khan said while talking to APP that despite ICT official price inspection visits, several shopkeepers and vendors are habitual of violating the price lists and these actions are not sufficient to stop them from looting the citizens.

The move comes as part of an ongoing initiative to ensure affordability and integrity within local markets. As the administration continues its vigilant stance, residents can expect a more equitable marketplace in the days to come, he added.