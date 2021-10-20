AC seeks NAB comments on co-accused acquittal plea in BISP reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought comments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on an acquittal plea of co-accused in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) reference under new ordinance.

Co-accused Inam Akbar's lawyer objected over the interim case challan submitted by the prosecution and prayed the court to first declare that the investigation had been completed.

The court instructed the investigation officer to record the statement in that regard.

Later, co-accused Jamal Abdul Nasir submitted the acquittal plea under new NAB ordinance.

The court served notices to NAB and adjourned the case.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case. The NAB had also named former BISP chairman Farzana Raza in the reference as accused. The court had declared her absconder on non appearance.