Open Menu

AC Visits Special School

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM

AC visits special school

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sargodha, Shireen Gul, paid a visit to the Government Special Education School, where she conducted a detailed inspection of various facilities including classrooms, the computer lab, physiotherapy room, and student transport services.

She thoroughly reviewed the books, sports equipment, and other educational resources provided to the students. Emphasizing the importance of care and attention for special children, the Assistant Commissioner urged teachers to fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and compassion.

She stressed that special focus should be placed on both the education and vocational training of special children to help them develop practical skills and become productive members of society.

During her visit, Shireen Gul interacted with students and gathered feedback regarding their educational experience and available facilities. She assured the school staff and students that, in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, the district administration would ensure all possible support to special education institutions, enabling students to showcase their abilities and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

11 minutes ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

35 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

2 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

3 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

3 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

5 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

6 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

6 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan