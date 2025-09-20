AC Visits Special School
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sargodha, Shireen Gul, paid a visit to the Government Special Education School, where she conducted a detailed inspection of various facilities including classrooms, the computer lab, physiotherapy room, and student transport services.
She thoroughly reviewed the books, sports equipment, and other educational resources provided to the students. Emphasizing the importance of care and attention for special children, the Assistant Commissioner urged teachers to fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and compassion.
She stressed that special focus should be placed on both the education and vocational training of special children to help them develop practical skills and become productive members of society.
During her visit, Shireen Gul interacted with students and gathered feedback regarding their educational experience and available facilities. She assured the school staff and students that, in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, the district administration would ensure all possible support to special education institutions, enabling students to showcase their abilities and contribute meaningfully to national development.
