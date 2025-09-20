ANF launches major crackdown, 129kg of drugs seized, six arrested in nationwide operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched a major crackdown against drug traffickers, conducting seven operations across various parts of the country.

Following the arrest of six individuals and the recovery of 129 kilograms of drugs with an estimated cost over Rs144.3 million.

One of the key operations took place near the Islamabad Toll Plaza, where a woman was arrested with 400 grams of Ice and 50 grams of heroin.

During questioning, she confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In other domestic operations, ANF recovered 8 kilograms of drugs from a motorcyclist near Railway Road in Peshawar.

In the border area of District Kasur, ANF seized 3.352 kilograms of heroin along with six drone batteries, suspected to be used for smuggling.

A massive haul of 97 kilograms of heroin was discovered hidden in bushes in the Hazarganji Ganji area of District Quetta.

Meanwhile, in Karachi near Zero Point, 14.4 kilograms of drugs was confiscated.

The ANF also intercepted inter-provincial drug trafficking attempts.

Near the Attock Toll Plaza, 4.8 kilograms of hashish was recovered from a passenger, and another 1.5 kilograms was seized from a suspect near Ravi Toll Plaza.

All individuals involved have been apprehended, and cases have been registered against them under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act. ANF has reaffirmed its commitment to fighting the drug menace and protecting communities, especially educational environments, from its harmful impact.