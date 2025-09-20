PSMA Urges Govt To Allow Sugar Sale In Market
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has urged the government to immediately allow mills across the country to resume sugar sales in the open market.
In a press release issued on Saturday, the association expressed serious concerns over the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) suspension of sugar sales through its online portal nationwide.
A PSMA spokesperson warned that the continued halt in sales could lead to a shortage of sugar and a sharp increase in prices, creating problems for both industry and consumers.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC visits special school30 seconds ago
-
PSMA urges govt to allow sugar sale in market31 seconds ago
-
Rising textile pollution endangers marine life, blue economy; says Junaid Anwar Chaudhry11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar11 minutes ago
-
GtCCI holds orientation session for new members20 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner dispatches relief consignment for flood victims20 minutes ago
-
Humidity persists in Lahore20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood damage estimates, anti-dengue efforts31 minutes ago
-
RPO opens new police station building31 minutes ago
-
ANF launches major crackdown, 129kg of drugs seized, six arrested in nationwide operations31 minutes ago
-
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan35 minutes ago