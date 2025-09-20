Open Menu

PSMA Urges Govt To Allow Sugar Sale In Market

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM

PSMA urges govt to allow sugar sale in market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has urged the government to immediately allow mills across the country to resume sugar sales in the open market.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the association expressed serious concerns over the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) suspension of sugar sales through its online portal nationwide.

A PSMA spokesperson warned that the continued halt in sales could lead to a shortage of sugar and a sharp increase in prices, creating problems for both industry and consumers.

