Humidity Persists In Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Humid and partly cloudy weather persisted in the city on Saturday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, bringing mainly hot and dry weather to most regions.
Rainfall was reported only in Sheikhupura.
The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded in Nokkundi at 42°C, while Lahore registered 34°C.
