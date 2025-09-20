Commissioner Reviews Flood Damage Estimates, Anti-dengue Efforts
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Marryam Khan chaired a divisional review meeting to assess flood damage estimates, dengue prevention measures, and overall district coordination performance, here on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioners from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib briefed the commissioner during the session.
Commissioner Marryam Khan informed that 28 villages of Lahore were affected by recent floods, with six villages facing over 50 percent damage. She said that 82,952 people in Lahore were directly affected, while 21,460 acres of agricultural land came under floodwater. She added that Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib have also submitted preliminary estimates of losses to villages and agricultural land.
The commissioner directed that public sector infrastructure losses should also be incorporated into the estimates, with verification teams ensuring accuracy.
She further instructed Deputy Commissioners to ensure effective provision of medical services, medicines, and mobile health clinics in flood-hit areas. She also emphasized that ration supplies for returning families and fodder for livestock must be arranged.
On dengue prevention, the briefing highlighted that the next two to three weeks are crucial, with 100 percent surveillance and larvicidal measures being carried out. Commissioner Maryam Khan stressed that although floodwaters have receded, dengue prevention activities must remain a top focus in flood-affected localities. She noted that no new dengue hotspots have emerged in Lahore this year, nor has there been any dengue-related death.
The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DC Kasur Imran Ali, DC Nankana Rao Tasleem, and DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth via video link, along with the Chief Officer Health Lahore and food department officials.
