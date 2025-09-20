GtCCI holds orientation session for new members

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI) organized an orientation session for its newly inducted members, aiming to familiarize them with the chamber’s structure, services, and ongoing initiatives.

According to a GtCCI spokesperson, prominent attendees included Group Leader Shaheen Group Haji Nasir Mehmood, Secretary General Shaheen Group Haji Fayyaz Alam, Chairman Orientation Session Committee Aqif Saeed, former President Ch. Waheed-ud-Din, Executive Member Imran Abbas, Ahmed Hassan Mutto, and Abbas Butt.

Speakers at the session underscored GtCCI’s pivotal role in supporting the local business community and encouraged new members to participate actively in the chamber’s future endeavors.