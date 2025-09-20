President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Asif Ali Zardari has warmly been received by Communist Party Secretary of Kashgar and Imam of the mosque

KASHGAR: (UrduPoint/Pakistan point News-Sept 20th, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid a visit to the historic Eidgah Mosque in Kashgar during his official trip to China.

Upon his arrival, the President was warmly received by the Communist Party Secretary of Kashgar and the Imam of the mosque.

He was briefed on the mosque’s historical significance and cultural heritage.

President Zardari also offered Asr prayers inside the mosque and admired its magnificent architecture.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and the ambassadors of both countries accompanied the President during the visit.