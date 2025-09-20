President Zardari Visits Historic Eidgah Mosque In China’s Kashgar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari has warmly been received by Communist Party Secretary of Kashgar and Imam of the mosque
KASHGAR: (UrduPoint/Pakistan point News-Sept 20th, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid a visit to the historic Eidgah Mosque in Kashgar during his official trip to China.
Upon his arrival, the President was warmly received by the Communist Party Secretary of Kashgar and the Imam of the mosque.
He was briefed on the mosque’s historical significance and cultural heritage.
President Zardari also offered Asr prayers inside the mosque and admired its magnificent architecture.
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and the ambassadors of both countries accompanied the President during the visit.
Recent Stories
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rising textile pollution endangers marine life, blue economy; says Junaid Anwar Chaudhry51 seconds ago
-
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar56 seconds ago
-
GtCCI holds orientation session for new members11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner dispatches relief consignment for flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Humidity persists in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood damage estimates, anti-dengue efforts21 minutes ago
-
RPO opens new police station building21 minutes ago
-
ANF launches major crackdown, 129kg of drugs seized, six arrested in nationwide operations21 minutes ago
-
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan25 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts called to make Murree a dengue-free city31 minutes ago
-
DC Shaheed Benazirabad chairs meeting to review ongoing national campaign for cervical cancer preven ..41 minutes ago