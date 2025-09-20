Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Terrorist identified as Gul Rahman alias Ustad Mureed has been eliminated in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on September 17, 2025

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2025) The mastermind behind the deadly Jaffar Express attack, a key militant of the banned group “Fitna Al-Hindustan,” was killed in Afghanistan, security sources confirmed.

The officials said that the terrorist identified as Gul Rahman alias Ustad Mureed was eliminated in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on September 17, 2025. Indian media and social media also reported his death.

Gul Rahman, who served as a trainer and operational commander of the Fitna Al-Hindustan Majid Brigade, was involved in multiple attacks targeting security forces, Chinese nationals, civilians, and strategic installations, including projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was the key planner of the March 2025 Jaffar Express attack in Bolan, Balochistan, which killed 26 people. Security forces had responded with a major operation, killing 33 terrorists and rescuing over 350 hostages.

Security officials said the group has long targeted innocent civilians, Pakistani security forces, and CPEC projects, but Gul Rahman’s death is seen as a significant blow to the network’s operational capabilities.