Terror Mastermind Of Jaffar Express Attack Killed In Afghanistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 06:46 PM
Terrorist identified as Gul Rahman alias Ustad Mureed has been eliminated in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on September 17, 2025
KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2025) The mastermind behind the deadly Jaffar Express attack, a key militant of the banned group “Fitna Al-Hindustan,” was killed in Afghanistan, security sources confirmed.
The officials said that the terrorist identified as Gul Rahman alias Ustad Mureed was eliminated in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on September 17, 2025. Indian media and social media also reported his death.
Gul Rahman, who served as a trainer and operational commander of the Fitna Al-Hindustan Majid Brigade, was involved in multiple attacks targeting security forces, Chinese nationals, civilians, and strategic installations, including projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He was the key planner of the March 2025 Jaffar Express attack in Bolan, Balochistan, which killed 26 people. Security forces had responded with a major operation, killing 33 terrorists and rescuing over 350 hostages.
Security officials said the group has long targeted innocent civilians, Pakistani security forces, and CPEC projects, but Gul Rahman’s death is seen as a significant blow to the network’s operational capabilities.
Recent Stories
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan20 seconds ago
-
Collective efforts called to make Murree a dengue-free city6 minutes ago
-
DC Shaheed Benazirabad chairs meeting to review ongoing national campaign for cervical cancer preven ..16 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool urges Karachi's business community to be partner on education26 minutes ago
-
IRS seminar calls for proactive climate adaptation to build resilient food systems in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to Murtaza Bhutto on death anniversary36 minutes ago
-
Working group set up to tackle e-waste issue in Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
Health Minister urges parents to trust cervical cancer vaccine36 minutes ago
-
Camel's leg amputation incident in Janoji; SSP Sukkur takes notice36 minutes ago
-
Expansion of emergency services across 72 locations reviewed46 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh46 minutes ago
-
Pakistani siblings dedicate World Peace Day campaign to children of Gaza46 minutes ago