RPO Opens New Police Station Building

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 06:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan visited Tarkhanwala Police Station, where he held an open court attended by a large number of citizens. He personally listened to each visitor’s concerns and issued immediate orders for their resolution.

During the visit, RPO Khan also inaugurated the newly constructed building of the police station. He inspected the available public facilities, front desk operations, and overall security arrangements.

Addressing the station staff, he emphasized the importance of preserving the new infrastructure, maintaining complete police records, and treating all visiting citizens with respect and courtesy.

